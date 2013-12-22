NEW YORK Dec 22 Apple Inc on Sunday
announced a multiyear deal with China Mobile to bring
its iPhone product lines to China, starting Jan. 17, 2014.
The terms of the deal were not announced, but Apple said
details of pricing and availability for its iPhone 5S and 5C
lines would be available at a later date.
"China is an extremely important market for Apple and our
partnership with China Mobile presents us the opportunity to
bring iPhone to the customers of the world's largest network,"
Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, said in a statement.
China Mobile has about 760 million customers, the company
said in a statement.
Shares of Apple on Friday closed at $549.02 while U.S.
shares of China Mobile ended at $51.63.