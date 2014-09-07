By Paul Carsten
which to thank people like Deng.
A Beijing-based quality analyst, she gave only her surname
as she's embarrassed by how much money she spends playing mobile
games on WeChat, a hugely popular messaging app developed by
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.
"The most expensive time was when I spent 68 yuan ($11.08)
on a leopard on Tiantiankupao," said Deng, an avid iPhone user,
referring to Tencent's hit game - called Timi Run Everyday in
English - where characters run through obstacle courses. Having
a leopard as a pet gives the characters extra power, helping
players beat their friends.
Deng and tens of millions like her have made China Apple's
third-largest market for software sales, and a huge chunk of
that comes through WeChat. Known locally as Weixin, WeChat had
438 million monthly active users globally, mostly in China, at
the end of June, and has rapidly evolved from a messaging tool
into a digital Swiss Army knife, allowing users to send
messages, play games, book taxis and shop online.
The app has proved a winning formula in getting people in
China, a market notorious for not paying for software, to
connect their bank accounts with their phones and pay for
virtual goods like extra lives and power-ups in mobile games.
Apple takes a 30 percent cut on all sales.
"We're seeing some substantial strength there," Apple CEO
Tim Cook said of China in a July earnings call. "The thing
that's actually growing the most is the iTunes, Software and
Services category, which has the App Store in it. That area is
almost doubling year over year."
Apple's Greater China revenues, which include Hong Kong and
Taiwan, soared 28 percent in April-June from a year earlier to
$5.9 billion, and globally, iTunes, Software and Services sales
were the company's second-fastest growing product category, up
12 percent year-on-year to $4.5 billion.
Tencent was the top game publisher for Apple's iOS operating
system in China by revenue for both June and July, according to
App Annie, a company that measures app usage. Apple is this week
expected to launch its new iPhone - with a gamer-friendly larger
screen.
"A VERY VIRTUOUS CYCLE"
Apple makes all software sales on the iPhone go through its
App Store. Typically, the Cupertino, California-based company
will take its 30 percent of the sales, while the rest goes to an
app's developer or publisher.
WeChat, which itself hosts apps and games made by other
developers, is no different. The cash from any products sold on
the app are split between Apple, Tencent and the developer.
"By far the biggest factor driving App Store revenue in
China is WeChat," said Ben Thompson, who writes about technology
at stratechery.com. "WeChat has driven app download and usage,
which drives people to want to buy stuff, which drives them to
connect their payment information. It's been a very virtuous
cycle."
Growth has also been helped by increased smartphone sales
since China Mobile, the country's largest carrier,
began offering the iPhone in January.
A big part of WeChat's success has been with casual games -
highly addictive hits like Candy Crush Saga and Temple Run that
are often free to download but let users pay for in-game
upgrades. WeChat has its own stable of games, and also publishes
Candy Crush in China.
Games integrated with WeChat and Tencent's other mobile
social network, Mobile QQ, generated revenues of 3 billion yuan
($489 million) for Tencent in April-June, up from around 1.8
billion yuan in January-March.
"If you look at who's playing Temple Run and Candy Crush, a
lot of these were non-gamers five years ago," said Junde Yu, App
Annie's vice president of Asia Pacific. "With the advent of
smartphones, the ease of use, they started to download apps, and
because they're very casual and fun they start playing games. It
hooks them and encourages them to start making payments."
REPEAT PURCHASES
China is unique in another way that helps push up spending
on smartphones.
Both Apple and Tencent have tried to drive the adoption of
mobile payments on their platforms, but China's banking payment
system is complex at best, and makes it difficult to carry out
any kind of online payment with ease.
Apple uses a top-up system for its App Store in China, with
a 50 yuan ($8.15) minimum value, said Yu - for those using
China's national bank card payment network rather than
international credit cards. "This leads to a lot of repeat
purchases as people aren't likely to spend 50 yuan on one
purchase," Yu said. "After the first time, they won't stop but
will keep purchasing and playing games."
iPhone users themselves are a big draw for app developers,
and some value them more highly than people using smartphones
operating on Google Inc's Android system.
"I'd pay six times the price for an iOS user compared to
Android," said Peng Tao, chief executive of breadtrip, a
Beijing-based travel app. Part of the reason, in China at least,
is that Android's Google Play app store isn't accessible, so
dozens of smaller, less curated app stores have sprung up.
"On the iOS App Store front page apps are chosen by merit,
whereas in China for Android they're chosen by who pays," said
Peng. "Android users just like to download things, no matter the
need. They see it's free and download it, so they shift apps
quickly - download and delete, download and delete."
UNEASY ALLIES?
For Apple, though, WeChat may turn out to be a Trojan horse.
While the U.S. company is earning good money through
WeChat's success, there is some concern that Tencent may want
Apple to see less of that.
"WeChat made the market, Apple didn't, and it's becoming so
powerful on mobile in China that, broadly speaking, it's a
threat to Apple," said stratechery.com's Thompson. "If Tencent
want to flex their muscles and keep more of that revenue, I
could certainly see them leaning on the government to help them
and keep a bigger percentage of the sales they're driving."
China's ruling Communist Party is no stranger to
heavy-handed regulation. Last week, a U.S. business lobby said
foreign companies are increasingly concerned they are being
targeted by Chinese regulators, charges the regulators deny.
Apple itself has repeatedly come under fire from Chinese
state media - more frequently since former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations about
U.S. government cyber-espionage conducted through private
companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft Corp.
In July, China's state broadcaster branded the iPhone a
national security threat because of its ability to track and
time-stamp user locations, and government
mouthpieces have called for 'severe punishment', accusing Apple
of providing user data to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Some of WeChat's rivals in messaging apps have also fallen
by the wayside in China because of the government.
Chinese authorities said in August they blocked South Korean
firm Kakao Corp's KakaoTalk and Naver Corp's Line as
part of efforts to fight terrorism, according to the Korean
government, explaining service disruptions in China that had
begun a month earlier.
"The biggest danger for Apple in China is always the
uncertain regulatory environment," said stratechery.com's
Thompson. "It's very plausible to see the government moving
against Apple's App Store policy."
(1 US dollar = 6.1373 Chinese yuan)
