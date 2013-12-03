Dec 3 China Mobile Ltd, the world's
largest mobile phone carrier, has quietly begun taking
pre-orders for Apple Inc's iPhones, according to a
report on Fortune.com.
Apple, which needs to expand its footprint in China, its
biggest market after the United States, is trying to offset
slowing revenue growth in developed markets that are
increasingly saturated and hyper-competitive.
The Chinese carrier has struggled to sustain growth as
rivals like China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd sign up new
users at a faster pace.
Apple fell to No. 7 in the second quarter in China, the
world's largest mobile market, with 5 percent market share,
losing ground not just to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
but also to local rivals Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp
.
Fortune's report, which could not be confirmed by Reuters,
showed a screen grab from a reservation website that Fortune
said was registered by a China Mobile subsidiary in southern
China that began taking pre-orders for the iPhone 5S and the
iPhone 5c late on Monday. ()
At 6:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. Beijing time), the
page had been replaced with a notice saying it was being updated
and pre-orders would resume later.
Representatives for China Mobile could not be reached for
comment. Apple declined to comment.
In late October, China Mobile placed an advertisement for
the faster 4G mobile network on its website, raising
expectations that a long-awaited distribution deal with Apple
would be announced soon.
Apple has spent years trying to reach a deal with China
Mobile, with numerous visits to the state-owned carrier's
Beijing headquarters. It has repeatedly insisted the Chinese
market is crucial to the company.
The ongoing effort has fueled Wall Street hopes that a deal
would come soon, offering the iPhone to more than 740 million
potential buyers who are China Mobile subscribers. But
negotiations have been tricky, in part because of disagreements
over details like revenue-sharing, analysts have said.
China Mobile has struggled to attract users to its
high-speed 3G standard, who accounted for just one-fifth of
total subscribers. In August, 40 percent of China Unicom Hong
Kong's subscribers were on 3G, versus 52 percent for China
Telecom Corp Ltd.
A completed deal and the resulting jump in iPhone sales
could boost Apple stock, which has been stuck below $600 for
over a year.
The shares rose 1.7 percent to $560.73 on Tuesday.