Apple Inc just
bought itself some much-needed time.
On Wednesday, the company surprised Wall Street with news
that it sold more iPhones in the March quarter than even the
most bullish analysts had expected. It threw another $30 billion
into an already sizeable stock buyback program and instituted an
8 percent quarterly dividend increase to boot. And profits rose
by an unexpected 7 percent.
To top it all off, Apple unveiled a 7-for-1 stock split that
should go down well with individuals who want a piece of a
household name but could not afford to fork over $500 a share.
The litany of positive numbers sent Apple's long-stagnant
shares up 8 percent. But it masked a more fundamental concern
that has kept the company's once-unstoppable share price in
check for over a year: when will, or can, Tim Cook pull another
gadget out of Apple's hat?
"Most people will be talking about the split, increased
dividend and buyback. But the real focus for the company and the
stock is what and when is the new category" of product coming,
argued Hudson Square analyst Daniel Ernst.
"Being an Apple investor in the last couple of years has
required patience. And that's something investors in the last 10
years have not had to have."
No one would argue that Apple has had a phenomenal run over
the past decade - first with the iPod, then the iPhone in 2007,
and finally the iPad in 2010. But now, as Google Inc
spends billions to buy up technology from robotics to
artificial intelligence, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and other Android-device makers swallow chunks of
Apple's market share, some are impatient to see what Apple can
come up with next.
Many Apple observers are betting on another successful
emerging from its secretive labs in Cupertino, California in the
second half of this year. Wednesday's strong showing will
appease investors who want to see some stock action in the
meantime, given Apple's stock has been stuck largely just above
$500 for months.
"Agree completely with (Apple's) increased buyback and
extremely pleased with results. Believe we'll also be happy when
we see new products," tweeted billionaire activist Carl Icahn,
who waged a Twitter campaign to get the iPhone maker to boost
its buyback program.
FOR MY NEXT TRICK ...
That's not to say investors on Wednesday did not applaud a
much healthier outlook for the company than was apparent in
January, when disappointing holiday iPhone sales and a revenue
forecast that implied flat growth in smartphone shipments sent
the stock below $500.
Apple reported sales of 43.7 million iPhones in the March
quarter, far outpacing the 38 million Wall Street had predicted.
That drove a 4.6 percent rise in revenue to $45.6 billion - a
record for any non-holiday quarter - beating Wall Street's
projections for about $43.5 billion.
Executives singled out greater China and Japan, where iPhone
sales jumped by strong double-digits, boosted by the recent
inclusion of NTT Docomo Inc and China Mobile Ltd
as carrier partners.
But whether Apple can again devise a revolutionary new
product remains the central question in the minds of investors
and Silicon Valley executives. Many hope the next iPhone, which
sources have said will sport a larger screen with new display
technology, will provide a timely lift to the company's bottom
line in September.
In the longer term, the company still needs a game-changer,
not so much to end up being Apple's next "iPhone," but because a
truly successful new product will shore up Cook's stewardship.
That would boost Wall Street's confidence in the post-Steve Jobs
leadership while restoring Apple's reputation as a leading light
of Silicon Valley innovation.
"Apple may never make a product that's as successful or
generate as much revenue as the iPhone," said Morningstar
analyst Brian Colello. But "investors still want to see new
innovation, new products under Cook's leadership."
Cook has promised "new product categories" for 2014.
"We didn't ship the first MP3 player, nor the first
smartphone, nor the first tablet," Cook told analysts on
Wednesday's post-results conference call.
"It means much more to us to get it right than to be first."
