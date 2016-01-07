(Adds context for Cook pay compared to other executives)
Jan 6 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim
Cook's compensation rose 11.5 percent to $10.3 million in 2015,
the company said on Wednesday, a year when its sales grew 28
percent and profits by 35 percent but its shares fell for the
first time since 2008.
Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri's annual compensation
rose about 81 percent to $25.3 million in 2015. In fact, Cook
was the lowest-paid of the company's top executives. Angela
Ahrendts, the senior vice president for retail and online
stores, was the highest paid, with a total pay package of $25.8
million
Cook's base pay increased about 14.4 percent to $2 million
last year, while non-equity incentive compensation rose about 19
percent to $8 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Apple had a good year for the most part under Cook. Sales in
China in the most recent quarter nearly doubled from the same
quarter in the prior year, for instance, and the iPhone
continued to see record sales.
The company hit a rough patch towards the end of 2015, with
shares falling about 4.6 percent for the year, the stock's first
negative year since the global credit crisis.
As of Sept. 26, Cook held about 3.1 million Apple shares
that have not vested, potentially enabling him to earn over $310
million based on the stock's Wednesday closing price.
The shares are expected to vest between August 2016 and
August 2021.
Shares of the world's most valuable company dropped below
$100 for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday
before regaining some ground to close at $100.70.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sandra Maler)