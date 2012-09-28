By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook apologized Friday to customers frustrated
with glaring errors in its new Maps service, and, in an unusual
move for the consumer giant, directed them to rival services
instead, such as Google Inc's Maps.
The rare apology follows Apple's launch of its own mapping
service earlier this month, when it began selling the iPhone 5
and rolled out iOS 6, the highly anticipated update to its
mobile software platform.
Users complained that the new Maps service - based on Dutch
navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom NV's
's data - contained geographical errors and gaps in
information, and that it lacked features that made Google Maps
so popular, including public transit directions, comprehensive
traffic data or street view pictures.
"We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused
our customers and we are doing everything we can to make Maps
better," Cook said in a letter to customers released on its
website, adding that the company "fell short" of its commitment
to deliver "the best experience possible to our customers."
He then suggested that customers download rival mapping
services available in Apple's App store, while the company
improves the product.
"While we're improving Maps, you can try alternatives by
downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and
Waze, or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and
creating an icon on your home screen to their web app," he said
in the letter.
Apple is typically loathe to tout rival services and the
contrite apology by Cook is an indication of how Apple is
changing under the chief executive who took over last year from
co-founder Steve Jobs just before his death.
NEW APPLE
The last time Apple faced such widespread criticism was in
2010, when users complained of signal reception issues on the
then-new iPhone 4 model.
A defiant Jobs at the time rejected any suggestion the
iPhone 4's design was flawed but offered consumers free phone
cases at a rare, 90-minute press conference called to address
those complaints.
While Apple fixed the issue, Jobs had apologized to users
only after he was specifically asked if he was sorry.
Cook's suggestion that Apple users download other map apps,
particularly Google Maps, represents an about-turn for Apple,
which had introduced its service as a direct challenge to the
popular service offered by ally-turned-rival Google.
Apple Maps replaced the Google Maps app, which is no longer
available on iOS 6. Users now have to access Google Maps through
the browser.
Google and Apple were close partners with the original
iPhone in 2007 and its inclusion of YouTube and Google Maps. But
ties between the two companies have been strained by the rise of
Google's Android mobile operating system, now the world's
leading platform for smartphones.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said earlier this
week that it has not submitted a new Google Maps app to Apple,
but added the search giant talks to the Cupertino-based company
"every day."