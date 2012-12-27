* Cook's 2011 pay package was historically large
* That 2011 package vests over ten years
* Cook's 2012 base salary increases to $1.4 mln
* Cook to receive no stock awards for 2012
NEW YORK, Dec 27 Apple Inc CEO Tim
Cook's 2012 compensation package of $4.17 million is a huge cut
on paper for the top executive of the most valuable U.S.
corporation, after a 2011 package fattened by more than $376
million in long-term stock awards.
Cook received the largest single pay package awarded to a
company CEO in about a decade when he replaced Apple co-founder
Steve Jobs in August last year, shortly before the Silicon
Valley legend's death in October 2011.
The maker of the iPhone and iPad made the 2012 compensation
disclosures in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Cook, 52, has
been with Apple since 1998.
Virtually all of Cook's $376 million stock bonus in 2011 was
in awards that vest in two chunks - one in 2016 and the other in
2021. This structure was intended to keep Jobs' longtime
lieutenant at the helm for many years, as the value of the stock
will depend on how well the company is doing in 2016 and 2021.
Cook, who is credited with masterminding a sprawling but
efficient Asian supply chain, has generally received high marks
for his first year for shepherding several successful gadget
launches, including the iPhone 5.
But he was forced to make a public apology in September
after the company launched a mapping service application riddled
with glaring geographical errors. The Maps app fiasco
contributed to the departure of fellow Apple veteran and
software chief Scott Forstall.
In addition, some analysts questioned whether Cook, whose
only major new product since taking the helm was a smaller
version of the iPad that Jobs propelled into the mainstream in
2010, has the vision to produce the next big product category
and sustain historically stellar growth for Apple as global
mobile competition intensifies.
"The jury is still out in terms of the job he is doing,"
said fund manager Tim Ghriskey, whose Solaris Group counts Apple
stock as the biggest holding among the approximately $2 billion
it manages.
But he added that the company's long-term prospects look
strong, particularly if it rolls out oft-rumored television
products in the next few years.
As of Thursday's close, Apple shares were almost 37 percent
higher than when Cook became CEO 16 months ago. However, since a
record-high close of $702.10 on Sept. 19, the stock has fallen
almost 27 percent.
Ghriskey said Wall Street remained nervous about the growing
popularity of Google Inc's Android phone software, used
by global smartphone leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, and potential margin pressure from that
intensifying competition.
BY THE NUMBERS
In terms of base salary, Cook actually received a 50 percent
increase to $1.4 million for 2012, and the same 200 percent
non-equity bonus other top Apple executives like CFO Peter
Oppenheimer earned, Apple said in the Thursday filing ahead of a
Feb. 27 shareholders' meeting.
Cook's 2012 package includes a nonequity bonus of $2.8
million.
Despite the increase, Apple said Cook's target annual cash
compensation is "significantly below the median annual cash
compensation level for CEOs at peer companies." It also said
that Cook will not receive any stock awards for 2012.
Cook's latest compensation package also pales in comparison
to his package in 2010, when he was chief operating officer.
That package was 14 times higher.
A company spokesman would not comment beyond the filing.
Jobs famously received $1 a year in salary in the three
years before he stepped down, though in 2000 he too received a
stock option that analysts say was valued at almost $600 million
at the time.
Looking beyond Apple, Yahoo Inc's CEO, Marissa
Mayer, a former Google Inc high-flyer hired this year
to try to turn around the struggling Internet icon, won a pay
package worth more than $70 million. Despite her
lack of a track record as CEO and Yahoo's tiny size in
comparison, her basic pay is comparable to Cook's, with about $1
million in annual salary and up to $2 million in an annual
bonus.
Oracle Corp's Larry Ellison, one of the most highly
paid U.S. chief executives - and also the world's sixth-richest
man, according to Forbes - received total compensation for the
year ended May 31, 2012, of $96.2 million - almost all of it in
stock options. That compared with $77.6 million in 2011.
According to a study of the Fortune 500 conducted by Forbes
this year, CEOs were paid a base salary of $1.1 million in 2011
on average, with the mean annual bonus at $2.4 million and
average total compensation - including stock awards - at around
$17 million.
Apple shares closed up 0.4 percent at $515.06 on the Nasdaq
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Liana Baker in New York, Jim
Finkle and Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Edwin Chan in San
Francisco; editing by Kenneth Barry and Matthew Lewis)