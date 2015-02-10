(Adds comment from Greenpeace, background on Apple)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday the technology company is
investing $850 million to help build a solar farm in California
with solar panel maker First Solar.
The project in Monterey County, California will provide
enough energy for 60,000 homes as well as Apple's future head
office in nearby Cupertino, Cook said at a Goldman Sachs
technology conference in San Francisco.
"We know in Apple that climate change is real. The time for
talk is passed," he said. "The time for action is now."
First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, manufactures solar
panels and also builds solar power plants, many of which it
sells to power producers.
Construction of the 2,900-acre California Flats Solar
Project is expected to start in mid-2015 and finish by the end
of next year, First Solar said in a statement.
Apple will receive electricity from 130 megawatts of
capacity under a 25-year purchase agreement, the largest in the
industry to provide clean energy to a commercial end user, First
Solar said. Output of the project's remaining 150 megawatts will
go to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Apple already uses renewable energy to power its data
centers. Last week, it said it would invest $2 billion over 10
years to convert a failed sapphire glass plant in Arizona into a
data center that would be powered mostly by solar energy.
"Apple still has work to do to reduce its environmental
footprint, but other Fortune 500 CEOs would be well served to
make a study of Tim Cook," Greenpeace said in a statement
following Tuesday's announcement.
Shares of Apple ended up 1.92 percent at $122.02.
First Solar's stock rose 3 percent in extended trade after
closing up 4.77 percent at $48.54.
(Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)