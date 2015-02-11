(Adds detail on expected savings, record market capitalization,
quotes from Apple and First Solar)
By Christina Farr and Nichola Groom
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Apple Inc will
buy about $850 million of power from a new California solar farm
to cut its energy bill, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday as its
stock market value closed above $700 billion for the first time.
The First Solar Inc plant, with the capacity to
power the equivalent of 60,000 homes, will be used to supply
electricity for Apple's new campus in Silicon Valley, and its
other offices and 52 stores in the state, Chief Executive Tim
Cook said at a Goldman Sachs technology conference in San
Francisco.
Cook addressed investors as Apple's stock market value
closed at $710.74 billion for the first time, buoyed by record
sales of big-screen iPhones and a December-quarter profit that
was the largest in corporate history.
Apple was already the world's largest publicly traded
company by stock value.
The plant in Monterey County, California will also power an
Apple data center in Newark, California that already relies on
solar power.
"We expect to have a very significant savings because we
have a fixed price for the renewable energy, and there's quite a
difference between that price and the price of brown energy,"
Cook said.
"We know in Apple that climate change is real. The time for
talk is passed," he added. "The time for action is now."
First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, manufactures solar
panels and builds solar power plants, many of which it sells to
power producers.
Construction of the 2,900-acre California Flats Solar
Project is expected to start in mid-2015 and finish by the end
of next year, First Solar said in a statement.
Apple will receive electricity from 130 megawatts of
capacity under a 25-year purchase agreement, the largest in the
industry to provide clean energy to a commercial end user, First
Solar said. Output of the project's remaining 150 megawatts will
go to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Apple will not receive an equity stake in the project and
will make the payments over the lifetime of the deal rather than
all at once, First Solar spokesman Steve Krum said.
"The reason that they made this choice is because they saw a
way to save economically," Krum said. "You won't have price
volatility from other fuel sources. The fuel is free. It's
competitively priced from other options they would have."
The project could not have gone forward without Apple's
participation, Krum said.
Apple already uses renewable energy to power its data
centers. Last week, it said it would invest $2 billion over 10
years to convert a failed sapphire glass plant in Arizona into a
data center that would be powered mostly by solar energy.
"Apple still has work to do to reduce its environmental
footprint, but other Fortune 500 CEOs would be well served to
make a study of Tim Cook," Greenpeace said in a statement
following Tuesday's announcement.
Shares of Apple ended up 1.92 percent at $122.02. First
Solar rose 3 percent in extended trade after closing up 4.77
percent at $48.54.
(Aditional reporting and writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by
Richard Chang)