May 16 Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook will
propose tax changes that would encourage firms to bring home
more of their offshore funds when he faces congressional queries
next Tuesday over his company's overseas cash holdings and tax
bills, the Washington Post reported.
Cook's proposals would aim to put more companies' offshore
money to use creating jobs and conducting research and
development in the United States, he said in an interview with
the Post.
Cook also told the Post that the 35 percent tax on cash
brought back to the United States is a "very high number."
"We are not proposing that it be zero. I know many of our
peers believe that. But I don't view that. But I think it has to
be reasonable," he said.
Apple in a statement to Reuters acknowledged that Cook would
be appearing before the congressional subcommittee but gave no
information on the reported proposals.
Apple paid $6 billion in federal corporate income tax in
fiscal 2012, the company said.
Next Tuesday's hearing is centered on possible changes to
the tax code to ensure that more cash-rich companies bring their
money back the United States.
Apple's Cook joins the heads of technology titans
Hewlett-Packard Co and Microsoft Corp who have
also been questioned in U.S. Senate subcommittee hearings on
companies keeping cash overseas to lower their tax payments.