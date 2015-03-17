(Adds detail, background)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, March 16 A federal jury in Texas on
Monday said Apple Inc did not infringe five wireless
technology patents owned by Canadian patent licensing firm
Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.
Core Wireless Licensing Sarl, a subsidiary of Ottawa-based
Conversant, sued Apple in 2012 in a federal court in Tyler,
Texas, alleging the iPhone maker used its patents on wireless
data transmission in its iPhones and iPads without permission.
The jury deliberated for about five hours before delivering
its verdict on Monday night. The company, whose patents were
originally held by Nokia Corp, was seeking $100
million in damages at trial. It said it was entitled to a
portion of Apple's device sales, and of similar, future devices.
Apple pegged damages, if any, at less than $1 million.
The jury also rejected Apple's claim that Core Wireless
breached its obligation to license its patents, which are
considered essential in the industry, on fair and
non-discriminatory terms.
Conversant acquired Core Wireless and its 2,000 Nokia
patents and patent applications in 2011. At the time, as part of
an agreement with Nokia, Microsoft Corp had a license
to those patents, according to Conversant company documents.
In its purchase of Core Wireless, Conversant agreed to
return two-thirds of any revenue from licensing and litigating
the patents back to Microsoft and Nokia, according to the
documents. A Microsoft representative on Monday night could not
confirm whether that agreement was still in force.
When it originally filed the lawsuit, Core Wireless alleged
Apple infringed more than a dozen of its patents. But twice last
year it removed several patents from the litigation in order to
streamline the case, leaving just five at the core of the trial.
Apple is the most targeted company for lawsuits filed by
companies that make money through licensing and enforcing their
patents rather than making products.
Last month, a jury in the same courthouse in Tyler ordered
Apple to pay $532.9 million - one of the largest patent verdicts
ever - after it found that the company's iTunes software
infringed three patents owned by patent licensing firm
Smartflash LLC.
Representatives from Apple and Conversant did not
immediately return requests for comment.
The case is Core Wireless Licensing Sarl v. Apple Inc, in
the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No.
12-cv-100.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ken
Wills)