Oct 26 A U.S. judge on Monday expressed strong
doubts that he had the legal authority to order Apple Inc
to access data on a locked iPhone that was seized as
part of a federal investigation.
"What you're asking them to do is do work for you," U.S.
Magistrate Judge James Orenstein told government attorneys at a
hearing in Brooklyn federal court.
Orenstein asked Apple and the U.S. Justice Department for
arguments on the issue after the government sought an order
compelling the company to unlock the phone. The government has
obtained such orders before, and Apple has complied without
objection.
Nonetheless, in response to Orenstein's request, Apple said
such an order would be burdensome, in part because it would
erode the trust of its customers. The company has also explained
that it lacked the technical ability to unlock phones running
its newer operating systems, iOS8 and iOS9, though the phone at
issue in the case runs an older system.
Saritha Komatireddy, arguing for the government, said the
order it sought would essentially be the same as ordering Apple
to turn over information.
But Orenstein said the request went further than that. He
instead compared the order the government sought to one
compelling a drug company to make a lethal injection drug over
its conscientious objection, asking Komatireddy whether he would
have the authority to do that.
Komatireddy asked to respond in writing, adding that "the
hypothetical is somewhat inflammatory."
"Purposefully so," Orenstein responded.
Komatireddy also questioned whether unlocking the phone
would really be a burden for Apple, noting the company "has been
doing this for years without any objection."
Orenstein later pressed Apple's lawyer, Marc Zwillinger, to
explain the company's change of heart.
Zwillinger said the company had become more concerned about
customer data in light of recent high-profile data breaches.
"Right now Apple is aware that customer data is under siege
from a variety of different directions," he said.
Orenstein asked both sides to submit additional letters to
the court addressing his questions by Wednesday, and said he
would rule as soon as he could.
Komatireddy said at the hearing that the Drug Enforcement
Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation are taking
part in the underlying investigation, which is not public.
The case is In re Order requiring Apple, Inc to assist in
the execution of a search warrant issued by the court, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-mc-01902.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Alan Crosby)