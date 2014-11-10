(Adds comment from mobile security firm Lookout)
By Jim Finkle
Nov 10 Researchers have warned that a bug in
Apple Inc's iOS operating system makes most iPhones and
iPads vulnerable to cyber attacks by hackers seeking access to
sensitive data and control of their devices.
Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc published details
about the vulnerability on its blog on Monday, saying the bug
enables hackers to access devices by persuading users to install
malicious applications with tainted text messages, emails and
Web links.
The malicious application can then be used to replace
genuine, trusted apps that were installed through Apple's App
Store, including email and banking programs, with malicious
software through a technique that FireEye has dubbed "Masque
Attack."
These attacks can be used to steal banking and email login
credentials or other sensitive data, according to FireEye, which
is well-regarded in cybersecurity circles for its research.
"It is a very powerful vulnerability and it is easy to
exploit," FireEye Senior Staff Research Scientist Tao Wei said
in an interview.
Apple's iOS has robust security features that make it
extremely difficult for attackers to install malware on devices
using traditional techniques for infecting Windows machines and
Android mobile devices with malicious emails and Web links. The
"Masque Attack" makes that possible by exploiting a system that
Apple developed to allow large organizations to deploy
custom-built software without going through Apple's App Store,
according to David Richardson, iOS product manager at mobile
security firm Lookout.
Those applications are not vetted by Apple for malicious
software, unlike apps in its App Store, though users do receive
pop-up notifications asking if they want to prevent the apps
from installing on devices, he said.
"You can just say 'Don't install.' As long as you do that,
you will be protected from this vulnerability," Richardson said.
FireEye disclosed the vulnerability to Apple in July and
representatives of the company said they were working to fix the
bug, according to Wei.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.
News of the vulnerability began to leak out in October on
specialized Web forums where security experts and hackers alike
discuss information on Apple bugs, Wei said.
He said FireEye decided to go public with its findings after
Palo Alto Networks Inc last week uncovered WireLurker,
the first campaign to exploit the vulnerability.
"Currently WireLurker is the only one, but we will see
more," Wei said.
