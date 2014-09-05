Sept 5 Apple Inc is planning additional
steps to keep hackers out of user accounts in the face of the
recent celebrity photo scandal, but denied that lack of security
allowed intruders to post nude photographs of celebrities on the
Internet, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Apple will alert users through email and push notifications
when someone tries to change an account password, restore iCloud
data to a new device, or when a device logs into an account for
the first time, Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Journal in an
interview. (on.wsj.com/1puYPl3)
Apple is moving quickly to restore confidence in its
systems' security ahead of the crucial launch of its new iPhone
next week.
Some companies fear the two-factor authentication could
drive users away as it gets too cumbersome. However, Matt
Johansen of WhiteHat Security told Reuters that the usability
battle will always be there but the users will eventually get
along well.
Some security experts faulted Apple for failing to make its
devices and software easier to secure through two-factor
authentication, which requires a separate verification code
after users log in initially.
Apple could also do more to advertise that option, they
said. Most people do not bother with security measures because
of the extra hassle, experts say, and the leading phone makers
are partly to blame.
The iCloud service allows users to store photos and other
content and access it from any Apple device. Security in the
cloud has been a paramount concern in past years, but that has
not stopped the rapid adoption of services that offer reams of
storage and management of data and content off smartphones and
computers.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)