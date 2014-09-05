(Adds details and background)
Sept 5 Apple Inc is planning additional
steps to keep hackers out of user accounts in the face of the
recent celebrity photo scandal and will aggressively encourage
users to take stricter security measures, CEO Tim cook told the
Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Apple will alert users through email and push notifications
when someone tries to change an account password, restore iCloud
data to a new device, or when a device logs into an account for
the first time, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1puYPl3)
Apple is moving quickly to restore confidence in its
systems' security ahead of the crucial launch of its new iPhone
next week.
Cook said Apple will broaden its use of the two-factor
authentication security system to avoid future intrusions, the
Journal reported.
The two-factor authentication requires a user to have two of
three things to access an account, which may include a password,
a separate four-digit one-time code, or a long access key given
to the user when they signed up for the service.
The iPhone maker said it plans to more aggressively
encourage people to turn on the two-factor authentication in the
new version of iOS, the daily reported.
"The usability battle will always be there but could you
ever imagine using your debit card at an ATM and not entering a
pin? That's two factor, something you have (a card) & something
you know (a pin), and we all get along just fine," WhiteHat
Security's Matt Johansen told Reuters.
Apple said on Tuesday the attacks that emerged over the
Labor Day weekend on celebrities' iCloud accounts were
individually targeted, and that none of the cases it
investigated had resulted from a breach of its systems.
Some security experts have faulted Apple for failing to make
its devices and software easier to secure through two-factor
authentication, which requires a separate verification code
after users log in initially.
Apple could also do more to advertise that option, they
said. Most people do not bother with security measures because
of the extra hassle, experts say, and the leading phone makers
are partly to blame.
The iCloud service allows users to store photos and other
content and access it from any Apple device. Security in the
cloud has been a paramount concern in past years, but that has
not stopped the rapid adoption of services that offer reams of
storage and management of data and content off smartphones and
computers.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore and Edwin Chan in San
Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)