By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, March 10 CIA researchers have worked
for nearly a decade to break the security protecting Apple
phones and tablets, investigative news site The
Intercept reported on Tuesday, citing documents obtained from
NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.
The report cites top-secret U.S. documents that suggest U.S.
government researchers had created a version of XCode, Apple's
software application development tool, to create surveillance
backdoors into programs distributed on Apple's App Store.
The Intercept has in the past published a number of reports
from documents released by whistleblower Snowden. The site's
editors include Glenn Greenwald, who won a Pulitzer Prize for
his work in reporting on Snowden's revelations, and by
Oscar-winning documentary maker Laura Poitras.
It said the latest documents, which covered a period from
2006 to 2013, stop short of proving whether U.S. intelligence
researchers had succeeded in breaking Apple's encryption coding,
which secures user data and communications.
Efforts to break into Apple products by government security
researchers started as early as 2006, a year before Apple
introduced its first iPhone and continued through the launch of
the iPad in 2010 and beyond, The Intercept said.
Breeching Apple security was part of a top-secret programme
by the U.S. government, aided by British intelligence
researchers, to hack "secure communications products, both
foreign and domestic" including Google Android phones, it said.
Silicon Valley technology companies have in recent months
sought to restore trust among consumers around the world that
their products have not become tools for widespread government
surveillance of citizens.
Last September, Apple strengthened encryption methods for
data stored on iPhones, saying the changes meant the company no
longer had any way to extract customer data on the devices, even
if a government ordered it to with a search warrant. Silicon
Valley rival Google Inc said shortly afterward that it
also planned to increase the use of stronger encryption tools.
Both companies said the moves were aimed at protecting the
privacy of users of their products and that this was partly a
response to widescale U.S. government spying on Internet users
revealed by Snowden in 2013.
An Apple spokesman pointed to public statements by Chief
Executive Tim Cook on privacy, but declined to comment further.
"I want to be absolutely clear that we have never worked
with any government agency from any country to create a backdoor
in any of our products or services," Cook wrote in a statement
on privacy and security published last year. "We have also never
allowed access to our servers. And we never will."
Leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama and British
Prime Minister David Cameron have expressed concern that turning
such privacy-enhancing tools into mass market features could
prevent governments from tracking militants planning attacks.
The CIA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)