By John Weavers
SYDNEY, Aug 17 (IFR) - Australia's corporate bond market is
poised for a big boost as US tech giant Apple prepares
its first Kangaroo bond.
The world's largest company by market value has made a habit
of shattering global bond records since its $17 billion debut
debt offering in May 2013, and market participants are
predicting another big deal.
"I'm expecting at least a A$500 million trade but A$1
billion would not surprise given the huge local and regional
appetite for Apple paper," said a syndicate banker not involved
in the transaction.
Apple is to begin investor calls tomorrow ahead of the
potential debut Kangaroo, the name given to bonds from foreign
issuers in the Australian market.
A big local issue from Aa1/AA+ rated Apple would highlight
the appeal of the Australian dollar market for the world's
largest corporate issuers.
Apple's move comes after SABMiller, the world's
second-largest brewer by revenue, showed on July 31 there is
plenty of depth in the Australian corporate bond market for the
right name at the right price.
The A3/A- rated global drinks maker, which produces
Australian favourites Foster's and Victoria Bitter among its
collection, raised an impressive A$700 million from its first
offering of Australian dollar 5-year medium-term notes.
Domestic institutional investors, who had been starved of
corporate paper in recent months, bought the majority of the
bond.
The SABMiller trade was seen as a significant breakthrough
for the Kangaroo market, which is dominated by banks and
sovereign, supranational and agency issuers.
Underpinned by the world's fourth-biggest pension pool, the
Kangaroo market has long been an important funding alternative
for international banks and SSAs, but efforts to extend that to
global corporate issuers have mostly disappointed.
Only mining giant BHP Billiton has sold a larger Australian
dollar corporate bond, equalling its own A$1 billion record with
March 19's domestic five-year print.
APPLE DIVERSIFIES
Although the SABMiller issue, through FBG Treasury (Aust),
was technically a domestic corporate offering, investors treated
it as a rare corporate Kangaroo because its global parent is the
guarantor. Excluding deals from local subsidiaries, the largest
Kangaroo bond from a non-financial issuer stands at A$500
million.
Even A$1 billion, equivalent to $735 million at the current
exchange rate, would be modest by Apple's standards.
The US technology company has sold bonds in Swiss francs,
yen and sterling this year, as it diversifies away from its core
currency of US dollars.
It has pledged to return $200 billion in cash to
shareholders by the end of March 2017, and has increased the
size of its share buyback programme to $140 billion. It said in
March that it would access the international and domestic debt
markets to help fund the programme.
Apple rased 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion) from its first
euro-denominated issuance in November 2014, evenly split between
8-year and 12-year tranches
In February this year, Apple debuted in the Swiss franc
market with a 1.25 billion franc ($1.28 billion) trade, split
between two tranches of 10 and 15 years.
In June it turned to the Japanese yen for the first time,
issuing 250 trillion yen ($2.1 billion) of 5-year global yen
bonds, while late last month it made its debut in the sterling
market with a 14-year and 27-year transaction that raised a
combined 1.25 billion pounds ($1.95 billion).
Apple has hired Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to arrange a
series of debt investor calls starting tomorrow.
(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)