SYDNEY, Aug 21 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated
Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has tightened price guidance for its
three-tranche debut offering of Kangaroo bonds ahead of pricing
later today.
Price talk for the fixed and floating-rate four-year notes
is now 65bp-70bp over asset swaps and three-month BBSW, versus
70bp area previously. For the fixed-rate seven-year tranche,
guidance is now 110bp-115bp are over asset swaps versus 115bp
area beforehand.
Orders have exceeded A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) and market
participants expect Apple to price at the tight end of the new
guidance ranges. CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint
leads.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton)