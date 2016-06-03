SYDNEY, June 3 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple has raised a combined A$1.425 billion ($1.03 billion) from today's three-tranche sale of fixed-rate Kangaroo bonds.

The 2.65% A$650 million four-year, 3.35% A$450 million 7.6-year (due January 10 2024) and the A$325 million 10-year notes priced in line with final guidance at 82bp, 125bp and 135bp over asset swaps, respectively.

Today's issuance is the second biggest corporate transaction in the Australian dollar market by an offshore or domestic corporation, behind Apple's own A$2.25 billion four and seven-year Kangaroo debut in August 2015.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners for today's transaction. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)