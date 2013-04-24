NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Apple Inc could go from being the
only major technology company with no debt on its books to one
that issues as many bonds as a major global bank, as it seeks to
fund its $100 billion capital reward for shareholders unveiled
on Tuesday.
Apple has $145 billion of cash, but "only" $45 billion of
that is on hand in the U.S., according to some estimates. That
is not enough to pay for plans to buy back $60 billion of shares
over the next three years.
That means the company will have to issue about $15 billion
to $20 billion a year for the next three years, according to
credit research firm CreditSights.
"Its shareholder returns will require ... total debt in the
order of $55 billion," CreditSights said in a research report.
At that level, Apple's issuance would dwarf the levels that
other technology companies such as Microsoft and Google have in
bonds outstanding, and could make it nearly as big an annual
issuer - at least for the next three years - as Citigroup, which
issues $20 billion to $25 billion annually.
Yet even with that volume - and the fact that it failed to
garner a triple-A rating from either Standard & Poor's or
Moody's - Apple is expected to set new records for
low-cost funding when it makes its debut.
"I would be shocked if Apple's bonds were anything but
phenomenally well-received," said one debt capital markets
banker.
"They have $60 billion of EBITDA and $140 billion or more of
cash and no debt on their books. They don't have to work hard to
be anything other than one of the best credit stories out
there."
S&P awarded the company an AA+ rating, while Moody's rated
it Aa1. Apple announced the plan to reward shareholders as it
posted its first quarterly decline in profit in more than a
decade. For more, see
Many believe Apple could sell bonds at tighter yield spreads
over Treasuries than even triple-A companies such as Microsoft.
Apple could issue 10-year bonds at around 45 basis points to
50 basis points over Treasuries, according to some bankers, or
at least slightly better than the 58 basis points Nike paid this
week for its 10-year bond.
Microsoft's 10-year bond maturing in 2022 trades at around
60 basis points over Treasuries, or a curve-adjusted spread of
70 basis points if it were a 2023 maturing bond spread over the
current 10-year Treasury.
Apple would be able to get tighter spreads on its new bond
issues than IBM, for instance, because it has no debt
outstanding - and because its need for debt is for a finite
period of time, for a one-off event, rather than for general
corporate purposes.
IBM, for example, has $33 billion of bonds outstanding.
Microsoft has $14 billion. Even if Apple issued $55 billion, it
would still have less than 1x gross debt leverage to EBITDA,
according to CreditSights.
Debt capital markets experts expect Apple would consider
following a similar strategy as the big global banks when it
comes to bond issuance.
To get the tightest possible funding, the banks break their
debt needs up across multiple currencies and maturities every
year.
