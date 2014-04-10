April 9 Apple Inc's Greg Christie, who
led the company's "human interface" team that designs software
for its products, is leaving the company, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing an internal email.
Apple did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters
seeking comment.
Christie helped develop many of the functions of the iPhone,
and his name is listed on the patent for the "slide to unlock"
function. That patent is one of more than a dozen at issue in
Apple's lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, now
being heard in a federal court in California.
Christie is listed as an inventor on nearly 100 Apple
patents and has 31 more applications pending with the patent
office, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/jyh48v)
Christie's departure was first reported by Apple enthusiast
website 9to5Mac, which said that Christie's upcoming exit stems
from a falling out with Senior Vice President Jonathan Ive.
(link.reuters.com/daj48v)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)