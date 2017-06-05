June 5 Apple Inc kicked off its annual
developer conference on Monday by unveiling a "Siri face" for
the Apple Watch that will enable the voice-activated assistant
to provide users with information like commute times for
upcoming appointments.
Analysts and investors are watching the conference this year
for signs of what the company's next blockbuster product might
be a decade after the introduction of its iPhone.
The company was expected to introduce iOS 11, the next
version of the software that powers the iPhone and iPad.
Developers will keep an eye out for hints about new capabilities
in the next iPhone, such as so-called augmented reality, in
which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.
Apple was also expected to unveil improvements to Siri, its
digital voice assistant that competes with Amazon.com Inc's
Alexa and the Google Assistant helper.
The Siri face for the Apple Watch was the first step in that
direction, blending users' calendar information with other
useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked. While
Siri was previously available on the Apple Watch, the
assistant's ability to automatically show information was
limited.
The company is also reportedly working on a home speaker
powered by Siri that could be unveiled during the conference,
which would be a rarity for an event that traditionally features
software and minor updates to hardware such as its Mac laptops.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook also announced on Monday that
content from Amazon Prime Video, long absent from the Apple TV
product, would come to Apple devices such as the TV, iPhones and
iPad later this year.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)