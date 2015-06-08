June 8 Apple is expected to unveil a new music
service and better tools to build apps for its smartwatch at its
annual gathering of developers in San Francisco on Monday.
The tech giant's legion of independent developers will get a
preview of a new software kit for the two-month-old Apple Watch
at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Jeff Williams, Apple's
senior vice president of operations, said at a recent tech
event.
Like other Apple products, the watch's commercial success
will likely hinge on a compelling collection of apps. But early
apps for the timepiece have been tethered to the iPhone, placing
some limits on what developers could do.
The expanded software kit should lead to better and faster
watch apps, said Bob O'Donnell, an analyst at TECHnalysis
Research.
Apps built with the new toolkit will likely start arriving
in the fall, Williams said.
Many analysts expect that Apple will use Monday's event to
debut a new music streaming service. The company behind the iPod
and iTunes has long been a leader in digital music, but it has
lost ground in recent years as subscription services such as
Spotify have caught on with consumers.
Analyst Van Baker of Gartner said he expects Apple to
release a new service to win a bigger share of the streaming
business.
"This is catch-up for Apple," he said.
An Apple spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)