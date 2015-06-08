(Updates with analysts comments, details on streaming)
By Julia Love and Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 Apple launched Apple Music
on Monday, a $9.99-a-month streaming music service that may not
differ dramatically from competitors but comes with Apple's deep
music roots, global brand and hundreds of millions of iTunes
customers.
Apple's push into the streaming business will likely alter
the dynamics of how consumers listen to music as the music
industry grapples with declines in downloaded songs and tries to
figure out new ways to get people to pay for music.
"The Apple brand speaks for itself and it will have an
earthquake-like impact on the industry," said Daniel Ives, an
analyst with FBR Markets. "Given the gold standard brand, given
Apple's breadth and awareness, it's more important what Apple is
doing strategically than moving the needle financially."
Offering few surprises to what had been expected, Apple Inc
shares did not react strongly, closing down less than 1
percent at $127.80.
"The only thing that is going to move Apple stock is iPhone
sales and there wasn't enough news to be a mover in
profitability," said Michael Yoshikami, the chief executive
officer of Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek,
California.
The unveiling of the service, the kick-off to the week-long
Worldwide Developers Conference, also included the announcement
of an upgraded operating system for Apple's watch that will let
developers create speedier "native" apps that rely less on the
iPhone. Apple said that "El Capitan" will be the name of the
next version of OS X for its Macs.
It disclosed that the next version of the software that
powers iPhones and iPads, called iOS 9, will come out this fall
and detailed the continued expansion of Apple Pay, which will
launch in the United Kingdom next month.
But the music service was the star of the show. Apple
introduced it with clips and live appearances by stars like
Drake and up-and-comer The Weeknd. Legendary music industry
figure Jimmy Iovine, who came to the company as part of its
acquisition of Beats, took the stage to unveil details of the
new service.
Apple's music service will enable artists to share songs
directly with fans, include a global 24/7 radio station named
Beats 1 and stream music from the entire iTunes catalog. Apple
Music follows similar streaming services from Spotify, which
streams music from record labels and media companies, Pandora, a
self-described personalized radio station and others.
Apple Music's $9.99-a-month price takes effect after a
three-month free subscription period. The company is also
offering what it calls a "family plan" for $14.99 a month for up
to six family members.
The success of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's
first new product, the Watch, will likely hinge on a compelling
collection of apps. But early apps for the timepiece have been
tied to the iPhone, placing limits on what developers could do.
"This will be a big deal in creating a much more useful set
of apps for the Watch," said Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw
Research, explaining that apps did not always run smoothly when
tethered to the iPhone. "Watch apps could feel slow and
unresponsive at times."
The company also unveiled new details about its Apple Pay
service, saying it was already supported by more than 2,500
banks and will surpass 1 million locations accepting it next
month.
In a related move, Apple said it would rename Passbook, its
app for credit and debit cards and boarding passes, to Wallet.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Stephen R.
Trousdale; Editing by Bernard Orr)