By Eric Auchard
| BERLIN, June 8
BERLIN, June 8 Apple Inc plans to
introduce its mobile payments service to the UK next month,
supported by major banks and high-street retailers and the
operator of the London Underground, the technology company said
on Monday.
Apple Pay will be available in 250,000 locations across the
UK when it launches in July, making it more widely available
than when it was first introduced in the United States in
October, the company said.
The payments service allows consumers using the latest Apple
phones, tablets and smartwatches to buy goods or services by
holding the device up to contactless readers installed by
merchants.
Apple executives speaking at the company's annual developer
conference in San Francisco also introduced improvements to
Apple Watch and a new streaming music service it will offer
worldwide starting on June 30 for $9.99 (6.52 pounds) a month.
The consumer electronics giant said eight of the most
popular UK banks would support Apple Pay when it opens next
month, with more banks to follow in the autumn.
It said well-known retailers Boots, the UK pharmacy unit of
Walgreens Boots Alliance ; Costa Coffee, a unit of
Whitbread ; department store Marks and Spencer
and supermarket Waitrose have all lined up to support Apple Pay.
Several major airlines, travel agents, hotels and taxi firms
have also signed up, Apple said.
Commuters and tourists using the London Underground will be
able to swipe their Apple phones at station turnstiles to pay
for tickets, Apple said. Already, existing U.S. Apple Pay users
visiting London can pay for trips on the Tube, according to
officials of the network's operator, Transport for London.
Britain is expected to be fertile territory for Apple Pay.
Contactless payments have surged in popularity in recent years,
while the U.S. market remains in the early stages of contactless
adoption by consumers. Analysts say contactless payments in the
UK first caught on with consumers using pay-and-go cards on the
Tube.
Apple said Apple Pay will be supported by more than 70
percent of credit and debit cards in use in the UK. In separate
statements, credit card giants Visa Europe, Mastercard
and American Express confirmed they would support Apple
Pay in the UK.
MasterCard said it is working with several banks, including
HSBC Holdings, RBS/Natwest and Santander
, to make their MasterCard credit, debit or prepaid
cards work with Apple Pay. Nationwide Building Society also said
it would support the Apple payments service. Bank of Scotland,
Coutts, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, MBNA, M&S Bank and TSB Bank are
among those that will join in autumn.
Unlike the consumer electronics business, where Apple
regularly releases new computers or phones in dozens of
countries at once, there is no such thing as a unified payments
market, slowing expansion to further markets
