Bob Iger smiles during a news conference at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) newest board member, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, bought about $1 million worth of the iPhone maker's shares earlier this week, a symbolic gesture of confidence in the prospects of the company.

Iger, who was appointed to Apple's board on November 15, bought 2,670 Apple shares on the open market on Tuesday at an average price of $375 each, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Iger's wife also owns 75 Apple shares, the filing said.