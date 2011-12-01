BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says produced a total of 15,444 ounces of gold in May
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - Gran Colombia Gold to redeem approximately 5.7 pct of 2020 debentures on July 31, 2017
Dec 1 Apple Inc's newest board member, Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, bought about $1 million worth of the iPhone maker's shares earlier this week, a symbolic gesture of confidence in the prospects of the company.
Iger, who was appointed to Apple's board on Nov. 15, bought 2,670 Apple shares on the open market on Tuesday at an average price of $375 each, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Iger's wife also owns 75 Apple shares, the filing said.
As part of being a director of Apple, the long-time Disney executive also is entitled to the standard $50,000 annual retainer and received an initial grant of 142 restricted Apple stock units that will vest in February.
* Horizon Bancorp announces an 18.2 pct quarterly dividend increase