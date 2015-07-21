UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
July 21 Apple Inc said it is experiencing some issues with its App Store, Apple Music, iTunes Store and some other services.
The company did not provide details.
"We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," Apple said on its services support page. (apple.co/YIMuUp) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.