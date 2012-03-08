March 8 The U.S. Justice Department has
warned Apple and five of the biggest U.S. publishers
that it plans to sue them, accusing them of colluding to raise
the prices of electronic books, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Several parties have held talks to settle the potential
anti-trust case, the paper cited the people as saying. It added
that a successful settlement could lead to cheaper e-books for
consumers.
However, not all publishers are in settlement discussions,
the Journal said.
The five publishers identified in the Journal report are
Simon & Schuster Inc, a unit of CBS Corp, Lagardere
SCA's Hachette Book Group, Pearson PLC's
Penguin Group (USA), Macmillan, a unit of Verlagsgruppe Georg
von Holtzbrinck GmbH and HarperCollins Publishers Inc, a unit of
News Corp. News Corp also owns the Wall Street Journal.
Representatives for the five publishers, Apple and the
Justice Department declined to comment to the Journal. Reuters
could not reach any of the parties for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.
The publishers have denied acting jointly to raise prices,
according to the Journal. They have told investigators that the
shift to an "agency pricing model" enhanced competition in the
industry by allowing more electronic booksellers to thrive.
Under the "agency model", publishers would set the price of
the book and Apple would take a 30 percent cut. Apple also
specified that publishers could not let rival retailers sell the
same book at a lower price.
Amazon Inc, the early pioneer in e-books, had sold
many new best sellers at $9.99 to encourage consumers to buy its
Kindle electronic readers. But the company's pricing strategy
had ruffled the feathers of many publishers.