TAIPEI, July 25 Shares in top Asian suppliers to
Apple Inc took a hit on Wednesday after the company's
latest quarterly results missed expectations, although several
recovered ground as investors looked ahead to the company's new
products later this year.
Hon Hai, LG Display and Toshiba
all sank more than 5 percent after Apple posted a 21
percent rise in net income to $8.8 billion, or $9.32 a share,
lagging Wall Street's forecast of $10.37 a share.
Taiwan's Hon Hai, Apple's main manufacturing partner, partly
recovered to stand down 3.4 percent at 0250 GMT in a broader
market that was little changed, while South Korean
flat-screen maker LG Display was last down 3.6 percent.
Japan's Toshiba Corp, which supplies NAND flash
memory chips to Apple, fell 7.3 percent in a Tokyo market
down 1 percent. Toshiba said on Tuesday it would cut
production of memory chips to weather tumbling prices and
oversupply.
A raft of smaller Taiwanese suppliers were a mixed bag, with
camera lens maker Largan up 0.17 percent and touch
panel supplier Wintek unchanged. Quanta Computer
, which makes Apple's Macbook PCs, fell 2.8 percent.
Mac computer sales were flat in the quarter from the previous
one.
Pegatron, which assembles some Apple products
including iPhones, was up 0.85 percent.
Barclays Capital said in a note that the downside would be
limited for Taiwanese suppliers because they have already
collectively underperformed Apple's share price by 40 percent
year-to-date.
It added that those suppliers who had gained year to date,
including Hon Hai and Quanta, may fall due to profit taking.
Samsung Electronics, which supplies chips for
Apple, was down 0.8 percent, but investors were also keeping an
eye on coming sales of the iPhone5.
Apple divided the blame for the shortfall between muted
consumer purchases in Western Europe and a pullback in demand as
consumers wait for the new iPhone model that many expect will be
launched in September or October.
Fans are expecting Apple to launch a completely redesigned
phone that has a bigger screen, rather than just add or change a
few features as it did with the current model.