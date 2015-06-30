(Adds comments from Apple, Justice Department, expert)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 30 A divided federal appeals
court on Tuesday upheld a judge's ruling that Apple Inc
had conspired with five publishers to increase e-book prices, in
a win for the U.S. Justice Department.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed
that the conspiracy violated federal antitrust law, and that the
judge acted properly two years ago in imposing an injunction to
prevent a recurrence.
The ruling would force Apple to pay consumers $450 million
under a 2014 settlement of a class action with 33 state
attorneys general and lawyers, unless it files another appeal
and wins. The settlement was contingent on Apple's civil
liability being upheld.
"While we want to put this behind us, the case is about
principles and values," Apple said in a statement. "We know we
did nothing wrong back in 2010 and are assessing next steps."
Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston
said Apple's actions "unreasonably restrained trade," rejecting
arguments that the company acted independently with its own
business interests in mind.
"The district court did not err in concluding that Apple was
more than an innocent bystander," Livingston wrote.
Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer welcomed the ruling,
which he said "confirms that it is unlawful for a company to
knowingly participate in a price-fixing conspiracy, whatever its
specific role in the conspiracy or reason for joining it."
The appeal followed a July 2013 decision by U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan that Apple played a "central
role" in a conspiracy with publishers to eliminate retail price
competition and raise e-book prices.
The Justice Department, which secured the ruling following a
non-jury trial, said the scheme caused some e-book prices to
rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 price charged by market
leader Amazon.com Inc.
The publishers that the Justice Department said conspired
with Apple include Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group Inc, News
Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Penguin Group Inc, CBS
Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.
Professor Keith Hylton of Boston University School of Law
said Tuesday's ruling endorsed an "expansive view" of the law by
allowing Apple to be held liable under a less-stringent standard
than it advocated.
"The DOJ could feel emboldened in pursuing those cases with
this theory of conspiracy," he said.
In a dissenting opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs
said he would have reversed Cote's 2013 ruling, finding that
Apple's behavior was pro-competitive in taking on Amazon, which
controlled 90 percent of the market.
"Apple took steps to compete with a monopolist and open the
market to more entrants, generating only minor competitive
restraints in the process," Jacobs wrote.
But Livingston said Jacobs' theory "endorses a concept of
marketplace vigilantism that is wholly foreign to the antitrust
laws."
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-3741.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alden Bentley
and Richard Chang)