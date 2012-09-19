BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Apple and four major
publishers have offered to let retailers such as Amazon
sell e-books at a discount for two years to end an EU antitrust
investigation, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The EU antitrust watchdog started an investigation into
Apple's e-book pricing deals with Simon & Schuster, News
Corp unit HarperCollins, French group Lagardere SCA's
Hachette Livre, Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck,
which owns Macmillan in Germany and Pearson Plc's
Penguin group in December last year.
Apple and the publishers, with the exception of Penguin,
subsequently offered to settle with the Commission.
"For a period of two years, the four publishers will not
restrict, limit or impede e-book retailers' ability to set,
alter or reduce retail prices for e-books and/or to offer
discounts or promotions," the European Commission said in its
Official Journal.
Reuters had reported the proposal on Aug. 31.
The Commission said the publishers and Apple also offered to
suspend most-favoured nation contracts for five years. Third
parties have a month to provide feedback on the proposals.