BRUSSELS Aug 31 Apple and four major
publishers will allow retailers such as Amazon to sell
e-books at a discount for two years in a bid to end an EU
antitrust investigation and stave off possible fines, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The EU antitrust watchdog opened an investigation into
Apple's e-book pricing deals with the publishers last December,
saying these may hamper competition in Europe.
The four publishers are Simon & Schuster, News Corp
unit HarperCollins, French group Lagardere SCA's
Hachette Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck, which owns Macmillan in Germany.
The publishers have agreed deals with Apple under which
online versions of their books sell for set prices on Apple's
iTunes, with Apple taking 30 percent of the proceeds. The deals
specified that other retailers, such as Amazon, could not sell
the e-books at a lower price.