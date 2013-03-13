By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 13 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook must sit for a deposition in the U.S.
government's lawsuit against the company over alleged
price-fixing in the e-book market, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan granted the
Justice Department's request to compel Cook to testify for four
hours in the lawsuit, which accuses Apple of conspiring with
five publishers to raise e-book prices.
The government had argued Cook likely had relevant
information about Apple's entry into the e-books market. It also
said Cook likely had conversations related to e-books with
former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.
Apple had fought the request, calling his testimony
"cumulative and duplicative" since the government had already
deposed 11 other executives at the iPad maker.
But Cote, on a teleconference, cited the death of Jobs as a
key reason in ordering the deposition.
"Because of that loss, I think the government is entitled to
take testimony from high-level executives within Apple about
topics relevant to the government case," as well as to counter
Apple's defense arguments, she said.
A spokesman for Apple did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Apple is the only remaining defendant in the lawsuit, which
was filed in April 2012 in U.S. District Court in New York.
All of the publishers, including Pearson Plc's
Penguin Group, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers Inc
and CBS Corp-owned Simon & Schuster Inc, have already
settled. The last publisher, Macmillan, settled in
February.
A trial is set for June. The government is not requesting
damages but is seeking a finding that Apple violated antitrust
law and an order blocking it from engaging in similar conduct.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.