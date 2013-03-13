* Cook must sit for deposition in government lawsuit
* Lawsuit alleges price-fixing by Apple and publishers
* Apple lawyer calls deposition "fishing expedition"
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 13 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook must sit for a deposition in the U.S.
government's lawsuit against the company over alleged
price-fixing in the e-book market, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan granted the
Justice Department's request to compel Cook to testify for four
hours in the lawsuit, which accuses Apple of conspiring with
five publishers to raise e-book prices.
The government had argued that Cook likely had relevant
information about Apple's entry into the e-books market. It also
said Cook likely had conversations related to e-books with
former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.
Apple had fought the request, saying Cook's testimony would
be "cumulative and duplicative" since the government had already
deposed 11 other executives at the iPad maker.
Cote, on a teleconference, cited the death of Jobs as a key
reason in ordering the deposition.
"Because of that loss, I think the government is entitled to
take testimony from high-level executives within Apple about
topics relevant to the government case," as well as to counter
Apple's defense arguments, she said.
A spokesman for Apple did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Apple is the only remaining defendant in the lawsuit, which
was filed in April 2012 in U.S. District Court in New York.
The five publishers - Pearson Plc's Penguin Group,
News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers Inc, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster Inc, Hachette Book Group Inc and
MacMillan - have already settled. The last to settle was
Macmillan in February.
A trial is set for June. The government is not requesting
damages but is seeking a finding that Apple violated antitrust
law. It is also seeking an order blocking Apple from engaging in
similar conduct.
TELECONFERENCE ARGUMENTS
During the teleconference, Orin Snyder, a lawyer for Apple
at the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, called the government's
request to depose Cook a "fishing expedition."
Snyder said the testimony of other executives should be
sufficient in the case. Depositions of 11 other Apple executives
have already taken place or been scheduled, according to an
earlier letter Apple sent the judge.
"This effort to depose Mr. Cook, Apple's CEO, reflects the
fact the government cannot meet its burden of proof in this
case," Snyder said.
Lawrence Buterman, a Justice Department lawyer, said on the
call that Cook had submitted a written declaration in the case
in which he said he played no "meaningful role" in the events at
issue.
The Justice Department wants to know what Cook "means by his
qualifier," Buterman said.
The government believes it is likely, because of Cook's
"position and closeness" with Jobs, that they had private
conversations about e-books, Buterman said.
"It means Mr. Cook is the only potential source of
information," he said.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.