NEW YORK Aug 2 Apple Inc deserves a
five-year ban from entering anticompetitive e-book distribution
contracts, and should also end its business arrangements with
five major publishers with which it conspired to raise e-book
prices, federal and state regulators said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Justice and 33 U.S. states and
territories proposed those changes and others after a federal
judge last month found in a civil antitrust case that Apple
conspired with the publishers to raise e-book prices.
Regulators accused Apple of conspiring to undercut
Amazon.com Inc's e-book dominance, causing some e-book
prices to rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 that the
online retailer had been charging.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on July 10
ruled that Apple had played a "central role" in a conspiracy to
eliminate retail price competition and raise e-book prices.
A hearing to discuss remedies is scheduled for Aug. 9. Cote
has said she also plans to hold a trial on damages.