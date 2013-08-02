* U.S., states urge end to pacts with five publishers
* Judge found Apple tried to end price competition
* Apple calls plan "draconian and punitive"
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Apple Inc is headed for
a showdown with the U.S. government and dozens of states, which
on Friday urged that tough new restrictions be imposed on the
company for illegally conspiring to raise e-book prices.
The changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and
33 U.S. states and territories are designed to stop Apple from
committing further antitrust violations after U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote on July 10 said Apple had a "central role" in
a conspiracy with five major publishers to raise e-book prices.
"Under the department's proposed order, Apple's illegal
conduct will cease, and Apple and its senior executives will be
prevented from conspiring to thwart competition," said Bill
Baer, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division.
Apple is fighting back. In a court filing, it called the
proposed injunction a "draconian and punitive intrusion" into
its business that would hurt consumers and competition, and that
it was "wildly out of proportion."
"The resulting cost of this relief - not only in dollars but
also lost opportunities for American businesses and consumers -
would be vast," it said.
Cote will weigh both the arguments at an Aug. 9 hearing in
her Manhattan courtroom. A damages trial might follow.
Despite Apple's protests, analysts have said the bigger
issue for the Cupertino, California-based company in this case
might be damage to its reputation, not financial harm.
Amazon.com Inc commands about 65 percent of the U.S.
e-books market, while Apple's share has been estimated in the
single digits.
LIMITS ON DEAL MAKING
The government's plan, which still needs court approval,
would require that Apple end its contracts with the five
publishers and be banned for five years from entering contracts
that would effectively the raise prices of e-books sold by
rivals.
The publishers included Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Pearson Plc's Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan. All settled with U.S. regulators.
Apple would also be blocked from cutting deals with
providers of movies, music and TV programs for its iPad tablets
and iPhones that would likely increase the prices at which
rivals might sell such content. It would also require providers
to lower prices for Apple if they lower them for rivals.
Officials also want to make it easier for consumers to
compare e-book prices by requiring Apple for two years to let
Amazon, Barnes & Noble Inc and other rivals provide
links to their own stores within their iPad and iPhone apps.
The proposal should solidify online retailer Amazon.com
Inc's dominance in the e-books market.
The DOJ proposal "hands Amazon yet another win," said Mark
Coker, founder of Smashwords, an e-book publisher and
distributor that works with Apple, Barnes & Noble, Sony and
others. "Why isn't the DOJ forcing Amazon to play fairly? This
is the question the publishing industry wants answered."
"Apple brought much-needed competition to the e-book market
and now the government is trying to undermine them."
Albert Greco, a book-industry expert at the business school
of Fordham University, said the remedy proposed by the
department of justice "does not address the long term issue of
book pricing in the United States."
While the trial was fair, "I am not sure they looked at the
book publishing industry in much detail," he said, adding that
it is unclear how it will impact the industry broadly.
Under the proposal, Apple would also be required to hire a
full-time internal antitrust compliance officer and employ a
court-appointed external monitor to ensure its compliance with
antitrust law.
Government officials said the changes would permit Apple to
compete "vigorously and lawfully" in the e-books market.
Apple countered that the changes seek unnecessary relief for
harm already remedied under the settlements with the publishers
and impose "broad, invasive, and vague" requirements unrelated
to Cote's findings. It urged Cote to reject the injunction
entirely or approve a "narrower and more modest" alternative.
"APPLE SEIZED THE MOMENT"
Federal and state officials accused Apple of conspiring with
the publishers in late 2009 and early 2010, as the iPad was
being launched.
They said the conspiracy caused some e-book prices to rise
to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 that Amazon charged.
Evidence damaging Apple's case included emails from Steve
Jobs, its chief executive, that the officials said reflected a
desire to boost prices.
"Taking advantage of the publisher defendants' fear of and
frustration over Amazon's pricing," Cote concluded, "Apple
seized the moment and brilliantly played its hand."
In their settlements, the publishers agreed to pay more than
$166 million for consumers' benefit. None admitted wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.