Aug 7 Five of the largest U.S. publishers
objected to tough new restrictions sought by the U.S. government
against Apple Inc for illegally conspiring to fix
e-book prices.
In a motion filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, the publishers contended the proposed final order in
the case would effectively prevent Apple from entering
agreements that limit its ability to discount
books.
The publishers said the U.S. Justice Department's proposed
provisions don't impose any limits on Apple's pricing behavior.
They argued it instead effectively punishes the publishers, who
had already reached settlements with the federal government and
dozens of states.
The publishers include Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Pearson Plc's Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan.