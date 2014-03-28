(Adds details from ruling, background, paragraphs 3-12, adds
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, March 28 A federal judge in New York
granted class certification on Friday to a group of consumers
who sued Apple Inc for conspiring with five major
publishers to fix e-book prices in violation of antitrust law.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the plaintiffs had
"more than met their burden" to allow them to sue as a group.
She rejected Apple's contentions that the claims were too
different from each other, or that some plaintiffs were not
harmed because some e-book prices fell.
"This is a paradigmatic antitrust class action," wrote Cote,
who has scheduled a trial later this year to determine damages,
which could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
In July 2013, Cote found the technology company liable for
colluding with the publishers after a separate non-jury trial in
a case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. Cote found
that Apple took part in a price-fixing conspiracy to fight
online retailer Amazon.com Inc's dominance in the
e-book market.
Apple is appealing that decision.
Thirty-three states and U.S. territories have separately
sued on behalf of their consumers, while individual consumers in
other states and territories filed the class action lawsuit that
Cote addressed on Friday. The plaintiffs are seeking more than
$800 million in damages.
The publishers previously agreed to settle related antitrust
charges for $166 million before trial.
Apple has asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to
throw out Cote's ruling from last year, as well as her decision
to appoint an external monitor to oversee the company's
antitrust compliance, a move Apple has called "radical" in court
filings.
The 2nd Circuit last month rejected Apple's request to halt
the monitor's oversight while its appeal is pending.
Cote on Friday also denied Apple's motion to exclude the
opinions of the plaintiffs' damages expert. In a separate
ruling, Cote largely threw out the opinions of Apple's two
damages experts, saying they were not based on "rigorous
application of economic methods."
Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, the plaintiffs'
lead lawyer, said, "We are thrilled with the win."
The trial will likely take place in either July or
September.
The consolidated case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-md-02293.
