WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 The Justice
Department could sue Apple Inc as early as Wednesday
over alleged electronic book price-fixing, while settling with
several publishers as early as this week, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The Justice Department is investigating alleged price-fixing
by Apple and five major publishers: CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster Inc, HarperCollins Publishers Inc, Lagardere SCA's
Hachette Book Group, Pearson and Macmillan, a unit of
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH.
A lawsuit against Apple, one of the parties not in
negotiations with the Justice Department for a potential
settlement, could come as early as Wednesday but no final
decision has been made, the people said.
Apple declined to comment. The Justice Department and the
five publishers could not be reached for comment.