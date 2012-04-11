By Diane Bartz and Poornima Gupta
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 The Justice
Department could sue Apple Inc as early as Wednesday
over alleged electronic book price-fixing, while settling with
several publishers as early as this week, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The Justice Department is investigating alleged price-fixing
by Apple and five major publishers: CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster Inc; HarperCollins Publishers Inc; Lagardere SCA's
Hachette Book Group; Pearson and Macmillan, a unit of
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH.
A lawsuit against Apple, one of the parties not in
negotiations over a potential settlement, could come as early as
Wednesday but no final decision had been made, the people said.
Apple declined to comment. The Justice Department and the
five publishers could not be reached for comment.
The Justice Department is investigating whether deals Apple
cut two years ago with the quintet of major publishers - when
the consumer electronics maker launched its iPad tablet computer
- were done with the intent of propping up prices for digital
books, sources have said.
As part of those agreements, publishers shifted to a model
that allowed them to set the price of e-books and give Apple a
30 percent cut of sales, the sources have said.
Talks between the Justice Department and some publishers had
been proceeding, with settlements expected as soon as this week,
one of the two sources familiar with the matter said on
condition of anonymity, because the discussions were not public.
A negotiated settlement is expected to eliminate Apple's
so-called "most favored nation" status, which had prevented the
publishers from selling lower-priced e-books through rival
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc or Barnes & Noble Inc
, sources had told Reuters last month.
But the situation was fluid, those sources said at the time.