April 11 Apple Inc and several major
publishers were accused by the U.S. government of conspiring to
fix prices of e-books and limit retail price competition,
according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.
"Apple facilitated the publisher defendants' collective
effort to end retail price competition by coordinating their
transition to an agency model across all retailers," according
to the complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court by the
anti-trust division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The publishers include Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins,
MacMillan, Penguin Group, Pearson Plc and Simon &
Schuster, a unit of CBS Corp.