* Defendants accused of conspiring to push up prices
* DOJ: Apple, publishers joined to fight Amazon discounts
* Three publishers agree to settle
* DOJ says consumers overpaid tens of millions of dollars
* US AG says settlement will allow lower prices
By Diane Bartz and Poornima Gupta
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO April 11 The U.S.
government sued Apple Inc and five publishers, saying
they conspired to fix the prices of electronic books, and
reached a settlement with three of the publishers that could
lead to cheaper e-books for consumers.
The Justice Department accused Apple of colluding with the
five publishers as the Silicon Valley giant was launching its
iPad in early 2010 and was seeking to break up Amazon.com's
low-cost dominance in the digital book market.
Because of the agreement, e-book prices went up an average
of $2 to $3 in a three-day period in early 2010, according to
the Justice Department lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York on Wednesday.
The settlement reached with three of the publishers will
allow Amazon to resume discounting books, and will
terminate the "most favored nation" contracts with Apple.
Amazon said in response to the settlement that it plans to
lower prices on books associated with its Kindle e-reader.
The pact also requires the publishers to wait two years
before entering into any "agency model" agreements that prevent
retailers from offering discounts on electronic books.
The publishers who agreed to settle are News Corp's
HarperCollins Publishers Inc, CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster Inc and Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group.
Hachette and HarperCollins also settled with a group of U.S.
states, agreeing to pay $51 million in restitution to consumers
who bought e-books.
Publishers Macmillan, a unit of Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holtzbrinck GmbH, and Pearson Plc's Penguin Group, plan
to fight the Justice Department charges, along with Apple.
James McQuivey, a media analyst at Forrester Research, said
e-book prices were destined to come down, even without a Justice
Department settlement, because publishers themselves have been
experimenting with discounting to stimulate sales.
"It essentially will accelerate the reversion back to the
sub-$10 prices that Amazon had already established as the
standard," McQuivey said.
The e-book market has boomed in recent years. Sales grew
from $78 million in sales in 2008 to $1.7 billion in 2011,
according to Albert Greco, a book-industry expert at the
business school of Fordham University.
A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that
one in five American adults read an e-book in the last year.
SOME PUBLISHERS DEFIANT
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told a news conference in
Washington that executives at the highest levels of Apple and
the publishers worked together to eliminate competition among
sellers of e-books.
During December 2009 and January 2010, the publisher
defendants' U.S. chief executives placed at least 56 phone calls
to one another, the complaint alleges.
"As a result of this alleged conspiracy, we believe that
consumers paid millions of dollars more for some of the most
popular titles," Holder said.
Apple had no comment about the federal lawsuit. A person
familiar with the matter said Apple has not been part of the
settlement negotiations.
In a recent court filing, in a private class action suit on
the same issue, Apple said it had not colluded with the
publishers but "individually negotiated separate vertical
agreements with each of the publishers."
Macmillan Chief Executive John Sargent released a defiant
letter to the book industry on Wednesday saying the publisher
did not collude.
Sargent said Macmillan had been in discussions with the
Justice Department for months, but the settlement terms were
"too onerous".
"After careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that
the terms could have allowed Amazon to recover the monopoly
position it had been building before our switch to the agency
model," Sargent said.
Hachette said in a statement that it reluctantly agreed to
join the federal and state settlements, but it "was not involved
in a conspiracy to illegally fix the price of eBooks."
Penguin CEO John Makinson said his company did nothing wrong
and was alone among the publishers in not holding any settlement
discussions.
HarperCollins, which also settled, denied any wrongdoing.
Simon & Schuster declined to comment.
The European Commission is also probing Apple and publishers
in a similar antitrust probe. It said on Wednesday that it had
received settlement proposals from Apple and four publishers -
Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre and Macmillan's
parent.
JOBS' ROLE
The U.S. government alleged that Apple and the publishers
had a common interest in fighting Amazon's practice of selling
e-books for as little as $9.99 as it was building market share
and trying to drive sales of its Kindle reader.
Apple's late co-founder and technology legend Steve Jobs
figures prominently in the Justice Department's lawsuit with
many instances of his personal involvement in negotiations with
publishing executives about deal terms.
"Throw in with Apple and see if we can all make a go of this
to create a real mainstream e-books market at $12.99 and
$14.99," Jobs wrote to one of the publishers, according to the
Justice Department's complaint.
Apple successfully persuaded the publishers to adopt an
"agency model" that allowed publishers to set the price of
e-books and in turn, Apple would take a 30 percent cut, the
government said. The Apple agreements with publishers
effectively barred them from allowing rival retailers to sell
the same books at lower prices.
The strategy upended the "wholesale model" in which
retailers pay for the product and charge what they like.
The agency model of pricing is not itself illegal, but it is
illegal for competitors to collude to set prices.
The Justice Department complaint charges that the publishers
regularly communicated with each other about Amazon's e-book
strategies and on ways to solve "the $9.99 problem".
Chief executives at rival publishing houses met regularly
in private rooms at upscale Manhattan restaurants, the
government alleged.
The complaint says the publishers took steps to conceal
their communications with each other, including instructions to
"double delete" email and other measures to erase a paper trail.
The government said the publishers then received assurances
from both each other and Apple that they would move together to
raise the retail prices of e-books.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a former Connecticut
attorney general, said the Justice Department's action was
particularly important because it involved a new and growing
consumer market.
"If it were not a new kind of product, people would say it's
a kind of garden variety violation of law," he said. "The idea
that this innovation can be stifled is particularly troubling."
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York. It is No. 12-cv-2826.