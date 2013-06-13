By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 13 An Apple Inc
executive at the center of an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S.
government said on Thursday the company "didn't care" what price
publishers set for e-books.
Eddy Cue said he was not surprised when publishers increased
prices for new and best-selling titles after Apple entered the
e-books market in 2010, but he disputed that Apple caused prices
industry-wide to increase.
"I didn't raise prices," he testified in federal court.
Apple is the sole remaining defendant in a lawsuit in which
it is accused of working with five major U.S. publishers to fix
e-book prices and undo Amazon.com Inc's market control.
The publishers all reached settlements with the U.S. government.
Cue, a 24-year veteran of Apple, was the primary negotiator
with major U.S. publishers in December 2009 and January 2010
before Apple launched its iBookstore and, according to a Justice
Department lawyer, the "chief ringleader" of the alleged
conspiracy.
During Thursday's proceedings, Cue, 48, said he had felt
"tremendous" pressure to get a deal done with the publishers
quickly after former CEO Steve Jobs gave him approval in late
2009 to pursue an iBookstore for the then-under wraps iPad.
Jobs, who died in 2011, was "near the end of his life" as
the January 2010 unveiling of the iPad neared, Cue said. Not
getting a deal done would have meant debuting the iPad without
the bookstore, he said later.
"I wanted to get it done in time for that as I wanted to get
it done for him," Cue said.
At the time of the negotiations, Amazon controlled up to 90
percent of the market by 2009, court filings show. Amazon, which
had entered the market with its Kindle in 2007, was pricing new
and bestselling e-books at $9.99, often below cost.
Cue testified initially Apple intended to adopt a wholesale
model like Amazon, buying titles from the publishers and then
setting the prices itself.
But after talking with publishers, Apple instead went with a
so-called agency model, in which publishers set the price and
Apple received a 30 percent commission on sales.
Publishers subsequently pushed Amazon to also adopt the
agency model, a shift the government contends Apple encouraged
through a contract clause that would allow it to reduce prices
on its bookstore if other retailers sold e-books cheaper.
The move caused prices for new and best-selling books to
increase, the government contends. Amazon's shift to agency also
contributed to its e-books market share falling to 45 percent in
2012, Morgan Stanley said in a February report.
But Cue said Apple was not tying to shift its rival off of
its wholesale approach, and that the price parity clause was
intended only to ensure his company could effectively compete
with other retailers. Apple was indifferent if other retailers
sold books on a wholesale or agency model, he said.
"I didn't care what deals all the publishers got with
Amazon, Barnes & Noble or anyone else," he said.
The publishers had expressed unhappiness with Amazon and
said they wanted higher prices from Apple, Cue said. But Apple
sent price caps to ensure the company didn't lose any control.
Pearson Plc's Penguin Group, News Corp's
HarperCollins Publishers Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster
Inc, Hachette Book Group Inc and Macmillan have all settled.
Cue acknowledged telling publishers he was speaking to their
rivals during negotiations, but said he did so only generally
and not naming the companies.
He said he also did not know of calls the government said
publishers were making between themselves, nor did he think
anyone else at Apple knew.
"If they were working together, I assume I would have had
much easier time negotiating," Cue said.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.