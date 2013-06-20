* Three-week antitrust trial against Apple ends
* U.S. government lawyer says conspiracy caused e-book
prices to rise 9 percent
* Apple lawyer warns ruling against it would be
"unprecedented"
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 20 Apple Inc, on trial
for allegedly colluding to raise the price of e-books, said on
Thursday an adverse ruling would have a "chilling effect" on how
businesses investigate new markets.
If Apple was found guilty, it would "send shudders through
the business community" by condemning the ordinary negotiations
that companies undertake to enter new markets, the company's
lawyer, Orin Snyder, said on the last day of the trial.
"We submit a ruling against Apple on this record sets a
dangerous precedent," Snyder said.
The U.S. Justice Department accuses Apple of conspiring with
U.S. publishers beginning in late 2009 to increase the price of
e-books in an effort to undercut the pricing established by
then-dominant Amazon.com Inc. The publishers have
settled with the government.
Throughout closing arguments Thursday, Apple found itself
fighting back against tough questioning by U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote.
At one point on Thursday, Cote asked if it was correct that
Apple "understood publishers were willing to work together to
put pressure on Amazon."
Snyder responded there was no evidence Apple understood the
publishers were allegedly conspiring together before it proposed
creating an online bookstore for its coming iPad. Apple had no
idea the publishing executives were calling each other and
having dinners together.
"There is no such thing as a conspiracy by telepathy,"
Snyder said.
For three weeks, the government has sought to show the
popular iPad maker conspired with five of the biggest publishers
to raise prices for new and bestselling books from the $9.99 set
by Amazon.com.
Amazon.com, which at the time controlled up to 90 percent of
the e-book market, had been buying books at wholesale and then
selling them at times below its costs as it promoted its Kindle
reading device.
Apple, by contrast, entered into so-called agency agreements
in which publishers rather than Apple set book prices of up to
$12.99 and $14.99, in a move the government contends enabled
publishers to push back against Amazon.com's pricing.
Apple in exchange got a 30 percent commission from the
publishers, who included Pearson Plc's Penguin Group,
News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers Inc, CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster Inc, Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's
Macmillan.
After signing the deals, the government said publishers
pushed Amazon.com into the agency model, allowing publishers to
increase prices, which shot up 9 percent industrywide, Mark
Ryan, a Justice Department lawyer, said.
"Only a united industry front could move Amazon off its
$9.99 price," he said.
Cote, who has said before the trial began that she thought
the government would be able to show direct evidence Apple
engaged in the conspiracy, also interrupted Ryan as he made his
closing argument.
At one point, she asked Ryan how he responded to Apple's
"argument that it didn't raise prices as the e-books would have
been unavailable at any price."
Earlier Thursday, Snyder had argued that before Apple
entered the market, publishers had begun withholding popular new
titles from e-bookstores until the hardback version had been on
sale for a number of weeks. Without Apple's entry, those titles
would not have been available as e-books immediately, he said.
Ryan, who had earlier shown statistics that publishers
withheld titles just 37 times in 2009, said he rejected Apple's
argument. It was unclear how the future would have played out,
he said.
"We don't know what course competition would have taken the
industry on," Ryan said.
The Justice Department is not seeking damages against Apple.
In a slide presented Thursday, the Justice Department said it
wanted Apple to be prohibited from the agency model for two
years and a five-year prohibition against the use of
price-parity contract clauses at the center of the case, among
other remedies.
Should the government prevail, a separate trial would be
held on damage claims asserted by 33 state attorneys general
whose case on liability was also being heard during the last few
weeks.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.