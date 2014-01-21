NEW YORK Jan 21 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday gave Apple Inc a temporary reprieve from being
subjected to an external monitor appointed to ensure it complied
with antitrust laws, after the company was found liable last
year for conspiring with five publishers to fix the prices of
e-books.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York granted
Apple an "administrative stay" of the court order appointing the
monitor, Michael Bromwich, while the company seeks permission
for a longer stay during its appeal.
In a brief order, the 2nd Circuit said a three-judge panel
would hear Apple's motion for a stay pending appeal as soon as
possible. It gave the government until Jan. 24 to file
opposition papers. The government did not oppose the request for
an administrative stay.
Apple has complained that Bromwich has been too intrusive,
including by seeking interviews with top executives and board
members, and has been charging an inflated $1,100 per hour for
his services to rack up high fees. It has said his activities
could interfere with its ability to develop new products.
The case is U.S. v. Apple, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-60.