NEW YORK Feb 4 Apple Inc urged a
federal appeals court on Tuesday to put a court-appointed
antitrust monitor on hold, arguing that his efforts were harming
the company's business.
The iPhone maker asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York to halt monitor Michael Bromwich's work while the
court considers Apple's bid to remove him altogether, a process
that could last several months.
"We can't turn back the clock," said Theodore Boutrous, a
lawyer for Apple, in explaining why the company would suffer
irreparable harm if the monitor is allowed to continue before
the appeals court has a chance to decide whether his appointment
was appropriate in the first place.
But a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer told the court that
the monitor was essential to ensure that Apple complies with the
law, after a federal judge last summer found the company liable
for conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.
Apple, the lawyer said, cannot be trusted to comply on its own.
"The preliminary injunction demands that Apple fully
understands why and how it needs to comply with antitrust laws,
not a year from now but today," Finnuala Tessier said.
The three-judge panel said it would take Apple's request
under advisement. For now, the monitor's work is on hold until
the court determines whether to grant Apple a longer stay.
The hearing followed months of legal wrangling over
Bromwich, who was appointed by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote
in October to oversee Apple's compliance policies in light of
her finding that Apple had illegally fixed e-book prices. Cote
rejected Apple's bid to stop the monitor's work in January, and
the company appealed to the 2nd Circuit.
Apple has accused Bromwich of aggressively and unnecessarily
pursuing multiple interviews with top executives, including
Jonathan Ive, the company's chief designer. It has also
complained that Bromwich's fees and duties would cost it
millions of dollars.
But the judges seemed skeptical of those arguments, noting
that Apple is one of the world's richest companies.
"Maybe if they had spent some of their very valuable time
keeping the company from violating antitrust laws, perhaps they
wouldn't be in this position," Judge Gerard Lynch said.
Apple also argued that under Cote's order, Bromwich's powers
are far too broad, permitting him unfettered access to
executives and documents.
Under questioning from the judges, Tessier said the
monitor's duties are limited to ensuring that effective policies
are developed and implemented. He is constrained from
investigating instances in which the company may have violated
antitrust law and must turn over any such evidence to the court,
she said.
Lynch then suggested that the court could issue an order
making those limitations clear in an effort to assuage Apple's
concerns. But Boutrous said the company would still oppose the
monitorship as unnecessary.
The case is U.S. v. Apple, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-60.