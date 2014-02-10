NEW YORK Feb 10 Apple Inc on Monday
lost its latest bid to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor
on hold after a federal appeals court rejected its argument that
his work was causing irreparable harm to the company.
In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York said that monitor Michael Bromwich may continue to
examine Apple's antitrust compliance policies while the company
pursues a broader appeal seeking to remove him altogether.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote installed Bromwich in
October, three months after she found Apple liable for
conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.