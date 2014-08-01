NEW YORK Aug 1 Apple Inc on Friday won
preliminary court approval for its $450 million settlement of
claims it harmed consumers by conspiring with five publishers to
raise e-book prices.
In approving the accord, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in
Manhattan overcame concerns she had expressed over a settlement
provision allowing Apple to pay just $70 million if related
litigation were to drag out.
Apple has been appealing Cote's July 2013 finding, in a case
brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, that it violated
antitrust laws for colluding with the publishers to drive up
e-book prices and impede rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.
In June, Apple agreed to settle related class-action
litigation brought on behalf of consumers and 33 U.S. states.
That accord calls for Apple to pay $400 million to consumers
and $50 million to lawyers if the federal appeals court in New
York upholds Cote's findings, and nothing if the Cupertino,
California-based company wins its appeal.
But if the appeals court overturns Cote and returns the case
to her, perhaps for a new trial, Apple will owe $50 million to
consumers and $20 million to lawyers.
During a July 24 teleconference, Cote called that last
scenario "most troubling."
But in Friday's decision, she noted that the states and
consumers "strongly believe" such a scenario is unlikely, and
that the settlement has provisions to reduce its likelihood.
She also said the plaintiffs agreed to provide more details
about the settlement to consumers, to help them decide whether
to accept its terms or sue Apple separately.
"The proposed settlement agreement is within the range of
those that may be approved as fair and reasonable, such that
notice to the class is appropriate," Cote said. "Preliminary
approval is granted."
Cote set a final fairness hearing for Nov. 21.
The publishers are Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book
Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers LLC,
Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan. They
previously agreed to pay $166 million to consumers.
The case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-md-02293.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)