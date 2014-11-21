NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. judge on Friday gave
final approval to Apple Inc's agreement to pay $450
million to resolve claims it harmed consumers by conspiring with
five publishers to raise e-book prices.
During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Denise
Cote approved what she called an "unusual" accord. It calls for
Apple to pay $400 million to as many as 23 million consumers if
the company's appeal of a ruling finding it liable for antitrust
violations is unsuccessful.
The $400 million comes on top of earlier settlements with
five publishers in the case, which provided $166 million for
e-book purchasers.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)